Portland Cops Are Getting the Hell Out of Antifastan and Retiring in Record Numbers

So far this month, 15 Portland police officers have put in their official paperwork to retire at the end of the month. That sounds like a trifle, but there have been multiple appointments made to finalize the paperwork for more retiring cops that haven’t been counted in that number. The Bureau is on-trend to lose a “record number” of officers – maybe as many as 42 by the end of the month, and 100 by the end of the year, according to multiple knowledgeable officers who spoke to PJ Media.

An executive with the Portland Fire & Police Disability & Retirement department tells me that “this is probably the biggest we’ve ever had.”

The situation is “fluid” and likely there will be many more retirements announced before the end of the month. The City of Portland executive told me that the retirements have been prompted by a multiplicity of things, including COVID-19, but, on balance, it’s the riots and attacks on police officers and budgetary “defund the police” antics that have demoralized the cops, causing them to get out.

Is there an uptick in retirements? I asked the city executive. “Oh, yeah,” was the easy and quick answer. Were they surprising? “No.” Why? Sardonic laugh. “Politics …” – READ MORE

