Port of Seattle police officer suspended after speaking out against ‘tyrannical’ lockdown enforcement

A Port of Seattle police officer has been suspended by his department, after he posted a video message on social media speaking out against law enforcement officers in the U.S. who are enforcing what he called “tyrannical orders” imposed amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Officer Greg Anderson, a Special Forces veteran, posted a video on Instagram last week directed at his fellow officers across the nation, expressing his concerns.

“I’ve seen officers nationwide enforcing tyrannical orders against the people and I’m hoping it’s the minority of officers, but I’m not sure anymore,” Anderson said. “Because every time I turn on the television, every time I look to the internet, I’m seeing people arrested or cited for going to church, for traveling on the roadways, for going surfing, opening their businesses, going to park with their families, or doing nails out of their own house—using their own house as a business and having special agents go there and arrest them.”

Anderson told his peers, “We need to start looking at ourselves as officers and thinking, ‘Is what I’m doing right?'” He continued, “I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus, we don’t have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise.” – READ MORE

