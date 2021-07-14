Popular Left-Wing Site Says ‘Unvaccinated Right Wingers’ A ‘Threat To National Security,’ Must Face ‘Consequences’ Until They Submit

“Leana Wen is correct. Unvaccinated right wingers are a threat to national security …”

Popular left-wing blog Palmer Report on Sunday said “unvaccinated right wingers” are a “threat to national security” who should be “locked out of public places.”

The comments from the blog, published to Twitter Monday, came on the heels of commentary from the former head of abortion mill Planned Parenthood and current CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen.

(…)

Palmer Report agreed with Wen in their tweet about “unvaccinated right wingers,” emphasizing that those without the jab need to face “consequences” until they submit.

“Leana Wen is correct,” a tweet from the group read. “Unvaccinated right wingers are a threat to national security, and the only thing they understand is consequences.”

“Force them to get constantly tested,” the tweet continued. “Lock them out of public places. Force them to stay home by default. They’ll whine, but

they’ll cave.”- READ MORE

