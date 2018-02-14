True Pundit

Popovich: ‘We Live in a Racist Country’ (VIDEO)

Monday, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich argued that it was important for the NBA to promote Black History Month because America is a “racist country” and everybody needs to be reminded of it because there is “still a lot of work to do” to solve it. – READ MORE

Now-retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant said Sunday that if he were still playing basketball, he would follow in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and take a knee during the national anthem.

Bryant, speaking to The Undefeated’s Jemele Hill, said he would have protested despite the backlash.

“Yeah, I would have participated in it, for sure,” Bryant said. “I’m sure I would have gotten some flak for it. That’s fine. I think that Colin’s message was a very simple one. It was police brutality needs to stop. We need to take a look at that.”

Bryant said the wave of unpopularity that hit the NFL over the protests would not occur in the NBA. – READ MORE

