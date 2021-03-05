Pope Francis Warns Mankind Faces A Second ‘Great Flood’

Pope Francis is warning that mankind faces a second flood if political leaders do not address climate change.

In a book released Tuesday, the pope recounts the story of the biblical flood and says rising temperatures and melting glaciers could cause another.

“The Bible says that the flood is the result of God’s wrath,” Francis says in the book, “Of Vices and Virtues.” “It is a figure of God’s wrath, who according to the Bible has seen too many bad things and decides to obliterate humanity.”

“The biblical flood, according to experts, is a mythical tale,” the pope says. “The flood is a historical tale, archaeologists say, because they found traces of a flood in their excavations. … A great flood, perhaps due to a rise in temperature and the melting of the glaciers, is what will happen now if we continue along the same path,” he warns.

“God’s wrath is directed against injustice, against Satan,” the pope says in the book.

“It is directed against evil, not that which derives from human weakness, but evil of Satanic inspiration: the corruption generated by Satan,” he writes in an advance excerpt published by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday. – READ MORE

