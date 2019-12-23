Pope Francis Tells Christians Not to Try to Convert Nonbelievers

ROME — Pope Francis told Christian high school students this weekend they should respect people of other faiths and not attempt to convert them to Christianity, insisting “we are not living in the times of the crusades.”

Asked by one of the students Friday how a Christian should treat people of other faiths or no faith, the pope said that “we are all the same, all children of God” and that true disciples of Jesus do not proselytize.

Francis said that his experience growing up in Argentina with its waves of immigration was a great help in learning to respect other people.

“There is a mixture of blood, a strong miscegenation in Argentina — I am the son of a migrant — and this made for a culture of coexistence,” he said. “I went to public school and we always had companions from other religions. We were educated to coexistence.”

“This taught me a lot, that we are all the same, all children of God and this purifies your gaze, it humanizes it,” he said. “In Argentina, there is a small group of narrow-minded Catholics who do not want Jews, do not want Muslims but this group, I never liked it, it is a fringe group, they have a cultural magazine but they do not have impact in society and when I used to teach I saw them for what they were, this is the secret.”

The pope went on to say that a Christian should never try to convince others of the truth of Christianity, but should simply give a testimony of consistency and wait for others to ask about the faith.

"You must be consistent with your faith," he said. "It never occurred to me (and nor should it) to say to a boy or a girl: 'You are Jewish, you are Muslim: come, be converted!' You be consistent with your faith and that consistency is what will make you mature. We are not living in the times of the crusades."