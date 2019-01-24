Pope Francis On Trump’s Border Wall: Fear Of Migrants Is ‘Making Us Crazy’

A border wall with Mexico is the result of our craziness stemming from an irrational fear of migrants, according to Pope Francis.

Speaking with reporters aboard the papal plane while en route to Panama, the Holy Father was asked about Trump’s proposed border wall, the funding for which has prompted the longest government shutdown in history.

“It is the fear that makes us crazy,” Pope Francis said, reports Reuters, after reportedly calling the border wall a “folly.”

The Roman Pontiff’s comments come on the same day that President Trump declared that a new theme of the Republican Party will be building the wall to lower crime. Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!” – READ MORE