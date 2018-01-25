Pope Francis Just Launched an Attack Against Journalists For Spreading ‘Fake News’

As part of his World Communications Day message published Wednesday, Pope Francis compared today’s “fake news” to the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis.

Francis explained that “fake news” goes back to the first book of the Bible where the serpent lies to Eve to get her to eat fruit from the forbidden tree.

“This biblical episode brings to light an essential element of our reflection: there is no such thing as harmless disinformation; on the contrary, trusting in falsehoods can have dire consequences,” he said in his message.

Francis added that he wants “to contribute to our shared commitment to stemming the spread of fake news and to rediscovering the dignity of journalism and the personal responsibility of journalists to communicate the truth.”

The pope clarified that the fake news he is talking about has to do with false information based on “non-existent or distorted data meant to deceive and manipulate the reader.”

“Spreading fake news can serve to advance specific goals, influence political decisions and serve economic interests,” Francis said. – READ MORE

Pope Francis accused victims of Chile’s most notorious pedophile of slander Thursday, an astonishing end to a visit meant to help heal the wounds of a sex abuse scandal that has cost the Catholic Church its credibility in the country.

Francis said that until he sees proof that Bishop Juan Barros was complicit in covering up the sex crimes of the Rev. Fernando Karadima, such accusations against Barros are “all calumny.”

The pope’s remarks drew shock from Chileans and immediate rebuke from victims and their advocates. They noted the accusers were deemed credible enough by the Vatican that it sentenced Karadima to a lifetime of “penance and prayer” for his crimes in 2011. A Chilean judge also found the victims to be credible, saying that while she had to drop criminal charges against Karadima because too much time had passed, proof of his crimes wasn’t lacking.

“As if I could have taken a selfie or a photo while Karadima abused me and others and Juan Barros stood by watching it all,” tweeted Barros’ most vocal accuser, Juan Carlos Cruz. “These people are truly crazy, and the pontiff talks about atonement to the victims. Nothing has changed, and his plea for forgiveness is empty.” – READ MORE