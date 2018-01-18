Pope Francis Honors Dutch Abortion Activist with Pontifical Medal of Knighthood

Pope Francis has conferred the title of “Commander of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great” on Lilianne Ploumen, a Dutch politician and vocal agitator for abortion rights.

Last year, Ploumen founded a pro-abortion organization called She Decides, which offers funding and support for international NGOs that provide, facilitate or campaign for abortion.

In an email to the Catholic Herald, Ms. Ploumen said that she was “very honoured” by the pontifical medal, which was sent via the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month.

In an interview with Dutch radio, Ploumen said she views the honor as a sign of the pope’s progressivism, as well as acknowledgement for her work in supporting abortion rights.

Ms. Ploumen said that the award came after much personal investment in contacts with the Vatican, which she defined as “lobbying.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Pope Francis took a strong stand on anthropogenic climate change Monday, telling a gathering of diplomats in the Vatican that global warming is a result of human action.

We must not “downplay the importance of our own responsibility in interaction with nature,” Francis told the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See. “Climate changes, with the global rise in temperatures and their devastating effects, are also a consequence of human activity.”

In his statement, Pope Francis went beyond earlier declarations that seemed to exclude the Church taking a formal stand on questions of climate science.

In his 2015 teaching letter on the environment, Laudato Si, the Pope explicitly declared that “the Church does not presume to settle scientific questions or to replace politics.” – READ MORE

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Pope Francis addressed rising Middle East tension in his Christmas Day message from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this week.

As IJ Review reported, the pontiff used Monday’s holiday address to call for increased communication between Palestine and Israel as the two enemy nations work toward an elusive two-state solution.

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders,” he said.

Francis cited the children living within that disputed territory as a reflection of Christ.

“We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said. – READ MORE