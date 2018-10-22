Pope Francis Calls Catholics to ‘Global Solidarity Walk’ for Migrants

Pope Francis Plugged The One-million-kilometer “global Solidarity Walk” For Migrants And Refugees Sunday, Urging All Catholics To Participate In The Pro-immigration Event.

The walk, organized by international Catholic relief service Caritas Internationalis, involves walking “side by side with migrants and refugees” but also has an explicitly political purpose. By walking together, we “send a strong message of unity to political leaders,” organizers declare.

The pope tweeted Sunday that the pro-immigration walk was like the journey of two disciples on the road to Emmaus after Christ’s resurrection, where they were joined by Jesus as they traveled.

Join Caritas and walk 1 million kilometres together with migrants & refugees. We are all on the Road to Emmaus being called to see the face of Christ. #sharejourney https://t.co/pJBkxwObDK — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 21, 2018

In September 2017, the pope said that it is Jesus Christ himself who asks us to welcome migrants “with arms wide open,” whereas a failure to do so stems from xenophobia. – READ MORE