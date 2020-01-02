Pope Apologizes for ‘Bad Example’ of Slapping Arm of Pilgrim Who Tugged Him

Pope Francis apologized on Wednesday for having angrily slapped a woman’s arm when she had grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him towards her, saying he had lost his patience and set a “bad example”.

His unusual apology came after he used his first homily of the new year to denounce violence against women, which he compared to profaning God.

Pope Francis, 83, had a sharp encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkabout in St. Peters Square.

Pope Francis slaps pilgrim’s hand after she yanks his arm in St Peter’s Square on New Year’s Evehttps://t.co/raVkhKxNNS pic.twitter.com/pVAEygovA5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2020

The pilgrim, who has not been identified, unexpectedly seized his hand and pulled him towards her, causing him evident alarm. A clearly disgruntled Francis wrenched himself free by slapping down at her arm.

“So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” the pope told thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday at the end of the traditional New Year Mass. – read more