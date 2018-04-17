Entertainment TV
Pop Star Forgets National Anthem Lyrics & Has to Start Over… Twice (VIDEO)
Pop star Rachel Platten’s performance of the national anthem before the April 14 National Women’s Soccer League match between the Utah Royals and the Chicago Red Stars did not go as planned.
Platten, who’s best known for her anthem “Fight Song,” apparently forgot the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and had to start over twice before she was able to power through.
soooo this happened 🙈🙈@UtahRoyalsFC@RachelPlatten
STILL MY FAVE SONG THO pic.twitter.com/KmhP7AHTV8
— Mary Liesl (@bashuga1) April 14, 2018
"O, say can you see, by the stars early light," Platten began, before starting over and then asking the crowd for help with the lyrics.