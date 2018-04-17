Pop Star Forgets National Anthem Lyrics & Has to Start Over… Twice (VIDEO)

Pop star Rachel Platten’s performance of the national anthem before the April 14 National Women’s Soccer League match between the Utah Royals and the Chicago Red Stars did not go as planned.

Platten, who’s best known for her anthem “Fight Song,” apparently forgot the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and had to start over twice before she was able to power through.

“O, say can you see, by the stars early light,” Platten began, before starting over and then asking the crowd for help with the lyrics. – READ MORE

