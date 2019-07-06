‘Poorly Attended’: Ocasio-Cortez Slams ‘Salute to America’ Celebration with Mistruths

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questioned why the Trump administration chose to hold a patriotic “Salute to America” celebration in the nation’s capital Thursday when migrant kids on the border, she suggested, do not have access to toothpaste or soap. She also described the successful event as “poorly attended.”

“Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children,” she tweeted Friday, adding that Trump is holding kids “hostage to secure billions for their abusers:”

Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children.



Did he ask Congress for military parade💰? No.



Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

There are a number of mistruths in the freshman lawmaker's tweets. Migrants in U.S. custody have access to basic hygienic products. U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona released a video of chief patrol agent Roy Villareal debunking many of Ocasio-Cortez's past claims. Feminine hygiene products, clothes, water, toothbrushes pre-loaded with toothpaste, formula, and diapers are readily available to those who need them