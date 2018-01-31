POOR JIMMY: Porn Star Stormy Daniels Releases New Statement Before Kimmel Appearance

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels released a new statement on Tuesday just hours before she is scheduled to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago,” Daniels said in a statement.

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.” She would also like you to follow her on Instagram. From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018,” she continued. “I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” – READ MORE

On Tuesday, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel returned from his several-weeks-long hiatus from being the conscience of America — a hiatus conveniently taken during Hollywood’s latest round of sex abuse scandals — to lecture Americans about the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). He brought along with him his son, Billy, who became a cause celebre after Kimmel used Billy’s open heart surgery to stump against a Republican plan to curtail Obamacare. “I was out last week because this guy had heart surgery,” Kimmel told the audience, beginning to cry. “But look, he’s fine, everybody. He may have pooped, but he’s fine.” He then added, “Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn’t — it’s unbelievable.”

Then Kimmel got to the root of his rationale for bringing little Billy on the air as a national political prop: “[CHIP] covers around nine million American kids, whose parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don’t have access to affordable coverage through their jobs. … Now CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back burner while they work out the new tax plans.” He explained, “Parents of children with cancer, and diabetes, and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage can get cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right? This year they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their millionaire and billionaire donors.” He added, “I’ve had enough of this. I don’t know what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to rich people ahead of the lives of children.” He urged his viewers to “jam the House and Senate phones tonight, tomorrow.”