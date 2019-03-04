 

‘POMPOUS LITTLE TWIT’: Greenpeace Co-Founder Unloads On Ocasio-Cortez

Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, slammed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday for being a hypocrite over living a lifestyle that does not align with her extremist views on climate change.

Moore, who has a Ph.D. in ecology, called out Ocasio-Cortez after she mocked a New York Post article that highlighted her numerous flights and car travel — which are things she attacked in her Green New Deal.

“I also fly & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

Moore fired back: “The “world as it is” has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know.”- READ MORE

