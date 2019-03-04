‘POMPOUS LITTLE TWIT’: Greenpeace Co-Founder Unloads On Ocasio-Cortez

Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, slammed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday for being a hypocrite over living a lifestyle that does not align with her extremist views on climate change.

Moore, who has a Ph.D. in ecology, called out Ocasio-Cortez after she mocked a New York Post article that highlighted her numerous flights and car travel — which are things she attacked in her Green New Deal.

“I also fly & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

The "world as it is" has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You're just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 23, 2019

Moore fired back: “The “world as it is” has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know.”- READ MORE