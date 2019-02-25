Pompeo Voices Support for New Venezuelan Leadership After Maduro’s ‘Armed Gangs’ Attacked Those Seeking Aid

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking out after the people of Venezuela were brutally mistreated on President Nicolás Maduro’s orders while trying to retrieve humanitarian aid.

Many American leaders have spoken out against Maduro’s regime and have called for new leadership in Venezuela. Pompeo is the most recent official to speak out in support of interim President Juan Guaidó.

“Now is the time to act in support of the needs of the desperate Venezuelan people. We stand in solidarity with those continuing their struggle for freedom,” tweeted Pompeo.

Pompeo also revealed the United States is considering action against the current leadership.

“The U.S. will take action against those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy in ,” tweeted Pompeo.

The U.S. will take action against those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy in #Venezuela. Now is the time to act in support of the needs of the desperate Venezuelan people. We stand in solidarity with those continuing their struggle for freedom. #EstamosUnidosVE pic.twitter.com/XfLEsyT6Rj — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 24, 2019

According to a report by BBC, Maduro slammed President Donald Trump and the U.S. attempts to send aid.

“Take your hands off Venezuela, Donald Trump,” said Maduro.

He also called Guaidó a “puppet,” “American pawn,” a “clown” and an “imperialist beggar.”

Watch: