Pompeo: There Is ‘Enormous Evidence’ That Coronavirus Originated in a Lab

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) says the U.S. Intelligence Community has determined that the virus started in China, and it agrees that the virus was not man-made or genetically modified.

However, in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there is plenty of evidence that the virus originated in a lab in China. He said, “There’s enormous evidence that that’s where it began.”

He continued, “We have said from the beginning, that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now.”

“Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running sub-standard laboratories. These are not the first times that we have had the world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab,” Pompeo added. – READ MORE

