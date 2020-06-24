Pompeo Tears Into Bolton: He ‘Thought He Was More Important Than the President’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says former National Security Advisor John Bolton is a “traitor.”

Those were not the only strong words he had for Bolton. In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Pompeo said Bolton had a haughty view of himself and compared Bolton to Edward Snowden — who leaked classified information about the National Security Agency’s surveillance operations in 2013.

“It was a really difficult situation where John Bolton thought he was more important than the President of the United States and the American people,” Pompeo said.

He also claimed that Bolton was “cut out of” meetings because he was “leaking or he’d twist things, or he’d lie.” – READ MORE

