Pompeo slams Kerry over meeting with Iranians, undermining Trump administration: ‘It’s time to get off the stage’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed his predecessor John Kerry, telling him “it’s time to get off the stage” and stop inappropriately engaging with foreign leaders while undermining the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Pompeo made the comments in a Fox News Radio interview with Guy Benson on Thursday amid the increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and the calls to investigate Kerry, the former secretary of state under President Obama, over the alleged violations of the Logan Act for meeting with Iranian officials.

AN EXCLUSIVE WITH SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO

“It is ahistorical and completely unhelpful when previous secretaries of state are continuing to engage in the tasks that they engaged in when they were the secretary of state … it’s time to get off the stage for the previous administration.”— Mike Pompeo

“It is ahistorical and completely unhelpful when previous secretaries of state are continuing to engage in the tasks that they engaged in when they were the secretary of state,” Pompeo said. “I’ll leave it at that in the sense of it’s time to get off the stage for the previous administration.”

Kerry is facing scrutiny over his 2018 meeting with Iranian officials despite not holding the office, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio openly urging Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate whether Kerry broke the law and should be prosecuted under the Logan Act, a federal law which prohibits private citizens from negotiating on behalf of the U.S. government without authorization. – READ MORE