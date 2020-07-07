Pompeo Signals US Considering Banning Chinese Social Media Apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is weighing on a ban on Chinese social media app TikTok over privacy concerns.

During an interview on Fox News on Monday, host Laura Ingraham noted that India banned TikTok over concerns that the app was sharing users’ data with the Chinese government. She asked if the U.S. would take a similar step and ban Chinese social media apps.

Pompeo responded, “We’re taking this very seriously, we’re certainly looking at it.”

“We’ve worked on this very issue for a long time. Whether it was the problems of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure. We’ve gone all over the world, and we’re making real progress in getting that out,” he continued.

He added, “With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cellphones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura. I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it’s something we’re looking at.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --