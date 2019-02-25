Pompeo rejects legal claim by ISIS wife: ‘She’s a non-citizen terrorist — she’s not coming back’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” forcefully rejected a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration this week by the father of an Alabama woman who left the U.S. to join the Islamic State group, saying in no uncertain terms that she is a “non-citizen terrorist” who “is not coming back.”

In the federal court filing, Ahmed Ali Muthana argued that his daughter, Hoda Muthana, 24, is an American citizen by birth and that the White House should recognize her citizenship and “accept Ms. Muthana and her son back into the United States and to use all available means to do so.” But Pompeo countered that Muthana had deliberately endangered U.S. soldiers and would not prevail in court.

“She’s a non-citizen terrorist; she has no legal basis for a claim of U.S. citizenship,” Pompeo told anchor Chris Wallace. “She’s not coming back to the United States to create the risk that someday she’d return to the battlefield and continue to put at risk American people, American kids, American boys and girls that were sent to help defeat ISIS — she put them at risk, she’s not a U.S. citizen, she’s not coming back.”

Muthana, 24, has pleaded with officials to let her back into the U.S. following her recent escape from ISIS and capture by Kurdish forces. She was born in 1994 in Hackensack, N.J.