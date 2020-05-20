Pompeo Proven Right: China Admits That It Intentionally Destroyed Coronavirus Lab Samples

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) admitted late last week that it destroyed coronavirus lab samples during the initial months of the outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly said that China refused to give scientists from other countries samples of the coronavirus that were taken from the initial people that contracted the disease.

The South China Morning Post reported: Liu Dengfeng, an official with the National Health Commission’s science and education department, said this was done at unauthorised labs to “prevent the risk to laboratory biological safety and prevent secondary disasters caused by unidentified pathogens”.

“The remarks made by some US officials were taken out of context and intended to confuse,” he said at a briefing in Beijing.

However, China’s assertion that Pompeo’s claim about them destroying the lab samples was “taken out of context and intended to confuse” does not stand up well to scrutiny. – READ MORE

