Pompeo Defends Trump, Declares There’s a ‘Duty to Investigate’ Corruption

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday defended the Trump administration over its Ukraine dealings amid an impeachment inquiry into the matter from House Democrats — whose fury at President Donald Trump seems to grow with each passing day.

Pompeo, a Trump Cabinet official, told reporters that governments have a “duty to investigate” potential 2016 election interference, as Fox News reported — and he said the Obama administration did not do enough during its own time in power.

“This administration was incredibly focused on making sure that we worked with Ukraine in a way that was appropriate,” he told reporters while traveling in Athens, Greece.

“And it is not only appropriate but it is our duty to investigate if we think there was interference in the election of 2016,” he said.

The State Department missed a deadline on Friday to comply with a House Democratic subpoena to deliver documents related to dealings with Ukraine and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. – READ MORE