Pompeo criticizes ‘insulting and ridiculous and, frankly, ludicrous’ question
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted a reporter on Wednesday after the journalist asked why the denuclearization of North Korea was not included in an agreement signed between the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Trump.
“The president said it will be verified,” the reporter said to Pompeo in South Korea, to which Pompeo responded, “Of course it will.”
“Can you tell us a little bit more about what is, what is — what discussed about how,” the reporter continued.
“Just so you know, you could ask me this, I find that question insulting and ridiculous and, frankly, ludicrous,” Pompeo said. “I just have to be honest with you, it’s a game and one ought not to play games with serious matters like this.”
The secretary of state said on Wednesday that the U.S. wants quick progress on North Korea’s promise to dismantle its nuclear program. – READ MORE
