Pompeo: China Still Hiding Critical Information About Coronavirus

The Chinese government continues to hide important information about the coronavirus that could help nations better develop a response to the pandemic, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“China is still refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe, such as viral isolates, clinical specimens, and details about the many COVID-19 patients in December 2019, not to mention ‘patient zero,'” Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

As U.S. and other global medical researchers seek a cure for the virus, China has denied access to samples that could push these efforts forward, Pompeo said, adding that it still remains unclear whether the coronavirus emerged organically or was leaked from a Wuhan-based laboratory. The United States has evidence that China ordered samples of the virus to be destroyed in the early days of its spread, according to Pompeo.

“We still don’t have the access,” he said. “We collectively, the world, don’t have the samples. It’s not even just that in the moment they couldn’t do the right thing; they continue to be opaque and they continue to deny access for this important information that our researchers, our epidemiologists need.” –READ MORE

