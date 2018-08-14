Pollster: Omarosa Says I’m Source of Trump N-Word Story, But I’ve Never Heard It

The White House has pushed back against Manigault-Newman’s claims, and a respected political expert who appears in the book is also calling the fired employee out for playing fast and loose with the truth.

“I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149,” tweeted Frank Luntz, a well-known pollster and political analyst who has previously been critical of Trump.

“She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word,” Luntz wrote. “Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify.

“Very shoddy work.”

In a separate tweet, Luntz criticized the publication of the book overall. "It seems like certain book publishers these days care more about getting a release out than getting the facts down," he wrote, perhaps thinking of the anti-Trump screed "Fire and Fury."