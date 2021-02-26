Poll: While Republican Voters Care About Issues, Democratic Voters’ Top Concern Is Absolutely Ridiculous

The priorities of the Democratic Party have always been hard for me to understand, and a recent survey from Echelon Insights once again has me scratching my head wondering how Democrats’ priorities can be so out of wack.

What do you think the Democrats’ number one issue of concern is? Jobs? Poverty? COVID-19? The environment? Health care?

Pfft. You’re not even close. According to Kristen Soltis Anderson, the cofounder of Echelon Insights, Democrat voters’ number one issue is none of those issues. Nor is it police brutality or LGBT issues. In fact, the number one issue for Democrat voters isn’t even a public policy issue at all. Democrat voters are more concerned about “Donald Trump’s supporters” than anything else.

I kid you not. According to their survey, a stunning 82 percent of Democratic voters are Extremely/Very Concerned about “Donald Trump’s supporters.”

Thread on the new @EchelonInsights polling about voter priorities and what Republicans in particular are looking for. Unlike traditional “top issue” questions, here we asked people to rate EACH issue on how much it concerns them. We tested these issues with everyone… pic.twitter.com/sNRIx0J7sz — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

What does this mean? What can we assume from this? – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --