Poll: Voters Show Massive Support for Trump Immigration Policies

A poll of likely 2018 voters shows two-to-one support for President Donald Trump’s pro-American immigration policies, and a lopsided four-to-one opposition against the cheap-labor, mass-immigration, economic policy pushed by bipartisan establishment-backed D.C. interest-groups.

The poll for NumbersUSA is another reminder to politicians that the business-funded ‘Nation of Immigrants” polls distract attention from voters’ private views, which were shockingly displayed on the evening of November 8, 2016.

The voters’ attitudes are critical as business groups, Democrats and some GOP legislators renew their push to persuade Trump to accept an amnesty of the 3 million ‘dreamer illegals — and thus drop his election-winning, pro-American policies before the 2018 election in favor of business-friendly, high-immigration/low-wage policies.

The December 19 and 20 poll of likely mid-term voters by Pulse Opinion Research asked respondents to pick from competing priorities, not just whether they want to welcome more immigrants or to declare support for the nation’s history of immigration. – READ MORE

