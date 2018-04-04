Poll undercuts Dem. narrative – 89% of border agents want wall system

It would only seem to make sense that those who patrol the U.S. border would be in favor of anything that makes it more difficult for people to enter the country illegally.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that in a survey conducted by the National Border Patrol Council — the union that represents the agents who patrol the border — 89 percent of agents supported adding a “wall system” in certain high-traffic locations to help catch or deter those who try to enter the country illegally.

The survey of more than 600 agents in two of the Border Patrol’s busiest sectors found just 7 percent of agents disagreed with the notion that a “wall system in strategic locations is necessary to securing the border.”

Agents surveyed by the NBPC also cited the need for the government to change the “catch and release” policy, which allows many illegal border crossers to be released after being arrested if they claim they require asylum in the country. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1