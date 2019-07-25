Poll: Trump approval up, voter ratings on economy best in decades

More voters rate the economy positively today than have since 2001, according to the latest Fox News Poll.

In addition, approval of the job President Trump is doing on the economy stands at 52 percent (41 percent disapprove). That’s just one-point off his high of 53 percent last summer, and up from 48-46 percent in May.

That job rating is helped, in part, by the 51 percent of voters now feeling the economy is in positive shape (excellent or good). The last time this many felt that way was almost two decades ago (59 percent, January 2001).

However, it's unclear whether Trump can count on these ratings come election time. While 33 percent say economic conditions will get better if he is re-elected (39 percent worse), the same number, 33 percent, think it will get better if a Democrat wins the White House (36 percent worse).