Poll: ‘Top-Tier’ Harris Trailing Yang in Home State of California

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) is trailing entrepreneur Andrew Yang in a new poll of California Democratic primary voters, casting more doubt on whether she is the “top-tier” candidate she claimed to be in July.

Yang, whose signature campaign promise is a universal basic income of $1,000 per month for American adults, touted the Emerson poll’s results in a tweet.

“7% in California in 4th place. Must have been the crowdsurfing,” he wrote, referring to a viral video of him crowdsurfing with supporters.

The established top trio of Democratic candidates led the California survey, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) taking 26 percent apiece, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) in third with 20 percent.

Harris, however, came in fifth place with just 6 percent support in her home state.

Since enjoying a spike after attacking Biden on his racial record in June, Harris has fallen behind the leaders, stumbling on her consistency with issues and her scrutinized criminal justice record as California’s attorney general. – READ MORE