Poll: Texans See Mueller Probe as Way to Discredit Trump

A plurality of Texans see Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as a way for Trump opponents to discredit the president and undermine his historic win, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.

The poll found that 45 percent of Texans believe the investigation is “discrediting Trump’s presidency,” while 42 percent said the investigation is aiming at Russian interference in the election.

Among Republicans, 81 percent believe “They’re mostly efforts to discredit Donald Trump’s presidency.” On the other side, 77 percent of Democrats said the investigations are “mostly efforts to investigate potential foreign interference in a U.S. election.” – READ MORE

