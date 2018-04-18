Poll: ‘Tepid’ Support from Young Voters, Minorities Could Cost Dems Midterms

The Legacy Media Have Been Trying To Spin The Narrative That Young Voters In Favor Of Gun Control And Minorities Opposed To President Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies Will Power The Blue Wave Resistance In November.

But a new Washington Post-ABC News poll found that young voters and people of color are not that enthusiastic about voting in November’s midterm elections.

Democrats have just a four-point advantage over Republicans in the new poll, down from a 12-point advantage in January. And the lack of enthusiasm among young voters and people of color could make it more difficult for Democrats to take back Congress.

The poll found that “although 58 percent of all adults say they are sure they will vote this year, that falls to fewer than 4 in 10 among adults younger than 30.”

In addition, just 54 percent of black Americans and 39 percent of Hispanic voters said they are “sure” to vote this November while 64 percent of white voters, a majority of whom favor Republican candidates, said they will surely vote in November. – READ MORE

