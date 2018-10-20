POLL: Taylor Swift’s Democratic Endorsement In Tennessee Was Virtually Meaningless

Taylor Swift may have some sway with her 107 million followers on Instagram, but when it comes to her power to sway politics, yeah, not so much.

Turns out no one cares about what she thinks.

A new poll finds that pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Phil Bredesen in Tennessee’s Senate race has done little to move the dial in the Democrat’s direction.

A poll by Republican polling firm Cygnal finds that 86% of those surveyed have not changed their minds despite Swift’s endorsement of Democrat Phil Bredesen. And yes, they know about what Swift said: 82% said they’d heard the reports about her endorsement.

One interesting finding in the poll: 5% said Swift swayed them to vote for the Democrat while 6% said she pushed them to switch to the Republican. – READ MORE