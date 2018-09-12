Poll Shows Virginia Senate Race Tightening

A poll released on Thursday shows that Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) leads Corey Stewart, his Republican challenger in November’s Virginia U.S. Senate race, by only five points–50 percent to 45 percent.

The poll’s results can be considered an outlier since three other polls that comprise the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls show that Kaine leads Stewart by an average of 19 points–51 percent to 32 percent.

The new poll, as reported by the Fairfax County Republican Committee, was conducted by two firms, Poolhouse, which describes itself as “a team of strategists, political operatives, communicators, designers, writers, producers, and filmmakers,” and Cygnal, a relatively unknown Alabama-based polling firm.

“This survey is even better than our own internal polling, and although we’re still behind we know Virginians are looking for a change from Tim Kaine, because he’s too liberal, too weak and he’s done nothing as Senator,” Republican nominee Corey Stewart said in a statement released by the Fairfax County Republican Party. – READ MORE