Poll Shows Parkland Gun Control Push Had ‘Little Lasting Impact’ On Public Opinion

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the concerted effort of gun control activists, headed up by Parkland student activists, has created “little lasting impact” on public perception of gun laws.

Three months after the horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, Americans’ perspective on gun control has “faded” back to pre-Parkland levels, Reuters reports.

“The poll found that 69 percent of American adults supported strong or moderate regulations or restrictions for firearms, down from 75 percent in late March, when the first poll was conducted following the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland,” Reuters reports. “The new poll numbers are virtually unchanged from pre-Parkland levels.”

Reuters notes that the recent poll was conducted before the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 people dead, including 8 students.

The brief spike in calls for gun control following a shooting is a consistent trend, though Reuters points out that the percentage of people calling for more stringent gun control has “grown slowly but steadily over the years.” Many gun control activists hoped that Parkland would buck the trend, but recent surveys indicate that it has not. – READ MORE

