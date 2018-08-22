Poll Shows America Is Falling in Love with DeVos’ Alternatives to Public Schools

Support for charter schools and private school voucher programs has gone up over the past year, with Republicans accounting for much of the increase, according to a survey published Tuesday.

The findings by Education Next, a journal published by Harvard’s Kennedy School and Stanford University, come as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos promotes alternatives to traditional public schools.

Forty-four percent of respondents in the poll conducted in May said they support the expansion of charter schools, compared to 39 percent in 2017. The gain of 5 percentage points, however, did not fully offset the drop in support from 51 percent in 2016.

When broken down according to party affiliation, 57 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats voiced support for charter schools, compared to 47 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of Democrats in 2017. – READ MORE

Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is looking into an Obama-era agreement, inked between the Administration and Broward County law enforcement officials, that may have prevented police from getting involved in the Parkland, Florida shooter’s life well before he considered committing mass murder.

The PROMISE agreement was designed with good intentions: it enabled schools to handle incidents, including bullying, assault, drug use, and other misdemeanor violations of the law within the institution, rather than referring students to law enforcement and entangling them in the criminal justice system at a young age.

The program “ceased school-based arrests,” the Daily Caller reports, and “reduce[d] exclusionary disciplinary practices while implementing prevention and intervention programs for children and youth who are neglected, delinquent or at-risk.” – READ MORE