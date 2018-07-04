Poll: Should SCOTUS Vote Come Before Or After Midterms? Democrats Won’t Like The Results.

True Pundit

The Democrats just keep getting disappointing Supreme Court news. Before the dust had settled on a series of significant rulings last week, “swing vote” Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he was retiring effective July 31, handing Donald Trump his second Supreme Court pick in a year and a half. The Democrats have responded to that devastating news by vowing to somehow, some way, block the vote until after the midterms.

In a result that NBC admits “undercut[s] the Democratic argument” that the vote should be delayed until after the midterm elections, greater than six in 10 Americans (62%) say the Senate should vote on Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court before the elections. Only a third (33%) believe the Senate should wait to confirm or reject the candidate until after the elections.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans (85%) and a strong majority of Independents (61%) believe the vote should take place before the midterms, while a majority (55%) of Democrats say the vote should wait.. – READ MORE

