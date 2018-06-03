Poll: Republicans Lash Out Against Netflix After Obama’s Multi-Year Deal

The popular movie and TV streaming service Netflix has seen a loss of popularity among a key group following a series of business decisions made by the company this year.

According to new data from brand-perception research firm YouGov, Netflix’s positive impression rating among Republicans has fallen 16 percent from the beginning of the year until May 31, The Hill reported. The company’s positive impression rating among Democrats, however, has risen 15 percent.

In March, Netflix brought on President Barack Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to serve on the company’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” CEO and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said in a statement. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

This decision caused an outcry among thousands of social media users who were upset at the decision to bring on the controversial Democrat.

In May, Netflix then announced an exclusive multi-year deal production deal with former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” the company said in a statement.

Following more criticism about the Obama deal, the company’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos insisted Netflix has no “political slant” in its programs.- READ MORE

