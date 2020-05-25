Poll: President Trump Leading Joe Biden in Battleground Pennsylvania

President Trump is leading Joe Biden (D) in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a Restoration PAC poll released on Thursday showed.

The survey, taken May 9-13, 2020, among of 600 likely voters in Pennsylvania, shows President Trump leading Biden, the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, 50.2 percent to 45.5 percent. This is significant, as it reflects a 4.7 percent jump from the previous survey.

Restoration PAC founder and president Doug Truax noted that the increase could stem from the backlash over Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) stringent lockdown orders, which continue to bar several counties from reopening their economies, causing frustration among residents.

“Definitely seemed to be some backlash in Pennsylvania against the virus shutdown orders and a confidence that President Trump can resurrect the economy,” Truax stated. – READ MORE

