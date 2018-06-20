Poll: Pelosi So Horrible That Even KJU’s More Popular Among Some Americans

Every American whose politics lean right knows that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one of the most dangerous people in the nation’s capital.

But a new poll finds that among Republican Americans, the San Francisco liberal holds a favorability rating that’s even lower than the leader of a country that not too long ago was threatening a missile attack on American soil.

According to the Daily Beast, an Ipsos survey conducted for the left-leaning website revealed that only 17 percent of American Republicans hold a favorable opinion of Pelosi, while 19 percent hold a favorable opinion of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

It’s worth pointing out from the get-go that the poll’s results need to be taken with a grain of salt, but liberals, naturally, are drawing exactly the wrong conclusions.

The Daily Beast’s coverage didn’t include the exact questioning on the poll, but it’s still hard to believe that almost one out of five American Republicans actually holds a truly favorable opinion of a man who essentially runs a concentration camp that has a seat at the United Nations. – READ MORE

