Poll: Patrick Morrisey Beating Joe Manchin in West Virginia Senate Race

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads his Democratic rival Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in a new poll released on Friday.

According to a  poll commissioned by WPA Intelligence, Morrisey comes out ahead of Manchin by two points, 46-44.

A majority of West Virginians—51 percent – suggested that it was “time for a new person to be in the U.S. Senate.”

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll on Thursday. Morrisey beat the establishment-backed candidate Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) and coal businessman Don Blankenship on Tuesday in the Republican primary.READ MORE

