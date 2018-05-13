Politics
Poll: Patrick Morrisey Beating Joe Manchin in West Virginia Senate Race
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads his Democratic rival Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in a new poll released on Friday.
According to a poll commissioned by WPA Intelligence, Morrisey comes out ahead of Manchin by two points, 46-44.
A majority of West Virginians—51 percent – suggested that it was “time for a new person to be in the U.S. Senate.”
WPA Intelligence conducted the poll on Thursday. Morrisey beat the establishment-backed candidate Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) and coal businessman Don Blankenship on Tuesday in the Republican primary.– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads his Democratic rival Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in a new poll released on Friday.
Breitbart