Poll: Overwhelming Majority Oppose Vaccine Mandates

A majority of Americans oppose being forced or coerced into getting a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe taking COVID vaccines should be mandatory, or should taking the vaccine be a personal choice?”

Overall, 71.4 percent said vaccines should be a “personal choice,” 21.8 percent said they should be “mandatory,” and 6.8 percent remain unsure.

That general sentiment holds across party lines, as 58.7 percent of Democrats believe it should be a personal choice, as do 87.3 percent of Republicans and 67.2 percent of independent voters. However, one-third of Democrats, 33 percent, believe vaccines should be mandatory.

“These numbers reveal that hundreds of millions of social media messages, a constant stream of propaganda from the press, paid TV and radio ad campaigns coast-to-coast, daily hammering from Biden Administration officials, and cajoling from influencers and celebrities on every possible communication platform are having one profound effect on the public. It’s all backfiring, ” Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said in a statement.

“Americans have never taken kindly to being told what to do, and they are not going to start now. After being told ‘my body, my choice’ for nearly five decades by the same crowd now hypocritically pushing mandates, is it any wonder the public isn’t on board?” he added. – READ MORE

