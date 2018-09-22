Poll: Only 5 Percent of Minnesota Democrats Believe Ellison’s Accuser

The majority of Minnesota Democrats question the validity of domestic abuse allegations against Rep. Keith Ellison (D., Minn.), the Democratic candidate for state attorney general, made by his former girlfriend.

A poll by the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio of 800 likely voters found that only 5 percent of Democrat responders believed the allegations made by Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, that the congressman physically abused her as recently as 2016.

Sixty-five percent of Democrats said they were “unsure” if they believed Monahan and 30 percent said they did not believe her. In comparison, 42 percent of Republicans polled said they did believe Monahan while only 15 percent did not believe her.

On Wednesday, Monahan posted online a medical document from 2017 in which her doctor wrote of Monahan confessing past physical abuse at the hands of Ellison. Monahan also claims to have video evidence of Ellison’s abuse, though she has said it is traumatic and she will not share it. – READ MORE