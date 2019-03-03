Poll: Only 37% Found Michael Cohen’s Testimony Credible

Only 37 Percent Of People Surveyed Found Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Testimony In Front Of The House Oversight And Government Reform This Week To Be Credible, According To A Poll Published Friday.

The results of the poll, conducted by The Hill-HarrisX poll between February 28 and March 1, suggested that the high-profile testimony of Michael Cohen would likely not have a big political impact for President Donald Trump.

The percentage of those finding Cohen credible was still higher than those that did not find him credible — 25 percent. But the plurality of respondents, 39 percent, said they had not formed an opinion of Cohen’s testimony.

Democrats were more likely to believe Cohen was credible, at 58 percent, than Republicans, at only 15 percent.

Only 35 percent of independent respondents said they found Cohen credible, versus 18 percent who said he was not. Almost half, 48 percent, said they were unsure.