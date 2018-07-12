POLL: Only 25% Of Americans Believe We Should ‘Abolish ICE’

Progressive Democrats may think abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is a good idea, but around two-thirds of Americans do not — and it may cost Democrats in the long run.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll out Wednesday, “only 1 in 4 voters in the poll, 25%, believe the federal government should get rid of ICE.” More than half of Americans polled believe we should keep ICE. Only about 20% of those polled were undecided.

Most of those who want to abolish ICE are, in fact, Democrats, and Democrats respond more favorably to the suggestion, Politico found. A plurality of Democrats, 43%, believe that there’s merit in reforming the government agency charged with handling human trafficking. – READ MORE

What started off as a fringe-left “open borders” slogan promoted by an openly socialist Democratic candidate has now apparently become part of the platform of the Democratic Party: A bill sponsored by multiple House Democrats proposes legislation to officially “Abolish ICE.”

The Washington Post obtained a draft of the “Abolish ICE” bill on Tuesday. The author of the bill is Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan (WI) and its co-sponsors include Democrats Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA) and Adriano Espaillat (NY), both of whom, the Post notes, are immigrants.

The bill, the Post reports, would “shutter ” the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and “probe whether its agents had flouted international law, and create a special commission to rethink how the federal government handles asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants.”

“The ICE brand has been so damaged by the president that it can no longer accomplish its original mission,” Pocan told the Post. “Even ICE agents recognize that ICE doesn’t do what it was intended to.”- READ MORE

