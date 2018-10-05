Poll: Nearly half of millennial Democrats identify as socialist or democratic socialist

Nearly half of millennial Democrats say they identify as a socialist or democratic socialist, according to a new poll from BuzzFeed News and Maru/Blue.

Almost half, 48 percent, said they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, compared to 39 percent who said they identified as neither.

The percentages were lower among Republican millennials, with 23 percent saying they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, and 71 percent saying neither.

Nearly twice as many millennials said they at least leaned toward Democrats instead of Republicans, 48 to 25 percent.