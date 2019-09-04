Poll: Nearly 75 percent of Republican college students hide their views to save their grades

College Pulse — an online survey and analytics outfit focused on college students — conducted a survey of 1,000 Republican and Republican-leaning college students in late August exclusively for the outlet, the College Fix said.

Responding to the question, “Have you ever withheld your political views in class for fear that your grades would suffer?” 73 percent of students who identify as “strong Republican” said yes, and 71 percent of students who identify as “weak Republican” also answered affirmatively, the outlet reported.

In addition, 70 percent of students who identify as Republican-leaning independents also said they keep their views under wraps, the Fix noted. – READ MORE