POLL: Nancy Pelosi most unpopular national politician in America

Despite the beating he takes from the mainstream media on a daily basis, President Trump is not the most unpopular politician in America.

Nancy Pelosi is.

A new survey of Americans finds the House Speaker — who considers herself an equal to the President — suffers from a -19 difference between total positive and total negative approval.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Pelosi enjoys a 28 percent positive approval rating, while suffering a 47 percent negative rating.

That’s means she’s under water by 19 points. – READ MORE