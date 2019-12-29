POLL: More Germans say President Trump is a danger to world peace than Kim Jong Un or Putin

A poll of Germans found that more believed President Donald Trump to be a threat to world peace than Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, or leaders of North Korea, and Iran.

The YouGov poll surveyed 2,000 Germans between the time period of December 16 and 18.

41 percent of those polled said Trump was the greatest threat to world peace.

Only 17 percent said North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un was a greater threat.

8 percent of those polled said Putin was the greatest threat, and another 8 percent said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the greatest threat. 7 percent said Chinese President Xi Jinping was the greatest threat.